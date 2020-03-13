StockMarketWire.com - Investment company JPEL said it had partially sold its stake in its second-largest portfolio company, a tax advisory services company, for $37.5m, generating a return of 33%.
The partial realisation resulted in an investment return of about 4.39 times and an internal rate of return of around 33%. As part of the transaction, JPEL received proceeds of approximately USD 37.5m and would continue to hold approximately 20% of its position in the company, valued at approximately $10.4m at 31 December 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
