StockMarketWire.com - Gaming publisher Codemasters said it was uncertain on the timing of the launch of its 'Fast & Furious Crossroads' game after Universal Studios said it was delaying the next film in the Fast and Furious franchise due to the coronavirus outbreak
'Timing for the launch of the game is now uncertain but, provided the Company releases the F&F Game in Q1 of 2021, the board anticipates that the later release date of the F9 Film will not have a material impact on its financial expectations for 2021,' the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was -2.5p at 234.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
