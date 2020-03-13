StockMarketWire.com - Internet gambling software group Gan said sports wagering revenues in the state of New Jersey had jumped 24% during the month of February on-year.

Revenues rose to $15.9m in February, up from $12.9m on-year, according to New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Revenues were down, however, when compared to January, when they were $46.7m.




At 8:45am: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was -9.5p at 104.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com