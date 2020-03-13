FTSE 100 Bhp Group 1004.90 +6.93% Anglo American 1315.50 +6.57% United Utilities Group 852.10 +4.71% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 172.58 +4.69% Tesco 219.90 +4.12% Carnival 1148.25 -10.92% Tui AG 364.00 -5.50% Easyjet 774.30 -3.12% Jd Sports Fashion 527.30 -2.10% Wpp 545.60 -1.87% FTSE 250 Finablr 6.60 +46.67% Premier Oil 16.23 +28.55% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1100.00 +6.80% Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust 595.50 +6.34% Mediclinic International 314.75 +5.59% Cineworld Group 57.35 -14.40% William Hill 81.60 -11.76% Gvc Holdings 459.10 -11.61% Go-Ahead Group 1044.50 -9.33% Restaurant Group 50.90 -8.29% FTSE 350 Finablr 6.60 +46.67% Premier Oil 16.23 +28.55% Bhp Group 1004.90 +6.93% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1100.00 +6.80% Anglo American 1315.50 +6.57% Cineworld Group 57.35 -14.40% William Hill 81.60 -11.76% Gvc Holdings 459.10 -11.61% Carnival 1148.25 -10.92% Go-Ahead Group 1044.50 -9.33% AIM Redx Pharma 14.00 +180.00% Lekoil 1.61 +23.61% Alba Mineral Resources 0.09 +21.43% Borders & Southern Petroleum 1.12 +19.15% Cluff Natural Resources 0.88 +16.67% GAN 98.00 -14.04% URU Metals 85.00 -12.82% Netscientific 1.75 -12.50% Chaarat Gold Holdings 29.90 -10.75% Shield Therapeutics 105.50 -8.66% Overall Market Redx Pharma 14.00 +180.00% Finablr 6.60 +46.67% Premier Oil 16.23 +28.55% Lekoil 1.61 +23.61% Alba Mineral Resources 0.09 +21.43% Cineworld Group 57.35 -14.40% GAN 98.00 -14.04% URU Metals 85.00 -12.82% Netscientific 1.75 -12.50% William Hill 81.60 -11.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
