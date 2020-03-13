StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bhp Group                               1004.90       +6.93%
Anglo American                          1315.50       +6.57%
United Utilities Group                   852.10       +4.71%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               172.58       +4.69%
Tesco                                    219.90       +4.12%
Carnival                                1148.25      -10.92%
Tui AG                                   364.00       -5.50%
Easyjet                                  774.30       -3.12%
Jd Sports Fashion                        527.30       -2.10%
Wpp                                      545.60       -1.87%

FTSE 250
Finablr                                    6.60      +46.67%
Premier Oil                               16.23      +28.55%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1100.00       +6.80%
Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust         595.50       +6.34%
Mediclinic International                 314.75       +5.59%
Cineworld Group                           57.35      -14.40%
William Hill                              81.60      -11.76%
Gvc Holdings                             459.10      -11.61%
Go-Ahead Group                          1044.50       -9.33%
Restaurant Group                          50.90       -8.29%

FTSE 350
AIM
Redx Pharma                               14.00     +180.00%
Lekoil                                     1.61      +23.61%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.09      +21.43%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               1.12      +19.15%
Cluff Natural Resources                    0.88      +16.67%
GAN                                       98.00      -14.04%
URU Metals                                85.00      -12.82%
Netscientific                              1.75      -12.50%
Chaarat Gold Holdings                     29.90      -10.75%
Shield Therapeutics                      105.50       -8.66%

Overall Market
