StockMarketWire.com - Mining company MC Mining reported deeper first-half losses, as its revenue fell and administrative expenses rose.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $7.3m, compared to losses of $3.0m on-year.

Revenue dropped to $11.4m, down from $15.2m.

The company did not declare an interim dividend.


At 9:13am: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 10.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com