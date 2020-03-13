StockMarketWire.com - Mining company MC Mining reported deeper first-half losses, as its revenue fell and administrative expenses rose.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $7.3m, compared to losses of $3.0m on-year.
Revenue dropped to $11.4m, down from $15.2m.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
At 9:13am: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 10.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: