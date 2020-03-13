StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Aura Energy reported wider losses as rising costs offset a jump in revenue as the company continued to advance its exploration and development projects.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to $1.5m from $1.4m on-year, while revenue increased to $286K from $16.6K.
The uptick in revenue was offset by a rise in costs to $564K from $461K.
At 9:16am: [LON:AURA] Aura Energy Limited share price was 0p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: