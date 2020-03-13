StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said it had agreed to transfer liabilities worth $103.8m held by shipping industry insurer UK P&I Club, on an undiscounted basis.
'Most occupational disease claims result from seafarers being exposed to asbestos on ships, going back as far as the 1950s, Randall & Quilter said.
'It can be 40 years or longer before symptoms of any disease occur and these can often be fatal, and the resulting compensation awards can be significant.'
'These claims are very uncertain and volatile, and the exposure will continue for many years to come.'
The parties expected the transfer to be completed within the next two years.
At 9:41am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 136.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: