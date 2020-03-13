StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Bahamas Petroleum said it had delayed plans to drill its first exploration well in The Bahamas following the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The commencement of drilling was now anticipated to be in late May or early June 2020, compared with a prior estimate of April.
The company had previously provided estimated the cost of drilling operations for the well in the range of $25m to $30m, and made potential contingencies for an extra $5m of cost depending on the timing of drilling.
The company said, however, it did not presently anticipate this cost estimate would change as a result of the rescheduled commencement of operations.
At 9:50am: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was -0.02p at 2.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
