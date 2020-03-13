StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology group Trackwise Designs said it had acquired short flex and rigid printed circuit boards manufacturer Stevenage Circuits for up to £2.5m.
The company also raised around £5.9m via a share issue at 4p a share.
Trackwiswe Designs said the deal added manufacturing capacity to meet demand for its improved harness technology, as well as customers and technical, sales and operational expertise.
Proceeds of the capital raising would support the acquisition, fund additional capacity and provide growth working capital, it added.
At 1:01pm: [LON:TWD] Trackwise Designs Plc Ord 4p share price was -6p at 82.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
