StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused cold food processor and retailer Zambeef Products said it had extended the completion date for a planned sale of its Sinazongwe farm in Zimbabwe.
The completion date had been extended to 7 April from 15 March.
'It is the company's expectation though that the transaction will complete in advance of the extension,' the company said.
The delay was due to come condition not yet being satisfied, including the discharge of mortgages over the farm and sub-division of a feedlot and abattoir.
At 1:07pm: [LON:ZAM] Zambeef Products PLC share price was -0.15p at 4.1p
