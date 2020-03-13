StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging company Polarean Imaging said it had raised £8.4m from a share issue to support the preparation and submission of a new drug application to the Federal Drug Administration.
New shares in the company were issued at 18p each.
Polarean Imaging said it expected the application to be submitted in the third quarter of 2020.
The funds would also support preparation for commercial launch following the application's submission, it added.
At 1:12pm: [LON:POLX] Polarean Imaging Plc Ord Gbp0.00037 share price was +2.2p at 20.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
