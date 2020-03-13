StockMarketWire.com - Griffin Mining said underground mining operations at its Caijiaying zinc-gold mine had fully resumed following disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
Processing operations at the mine, meanwhile, were at 75% of planned output.
There were currently 4,075 tonnes of zinc concentrate and 497 tonnes of gold/lead concentrate in storage, with sales planned to occur over the coming week.
Delivery of consumables, re-agents and spares necessary to safely and efficiently run operations had returned to normal.
Griffin Mining said country and city government had supported the resumption of operations, including by providing free bus services and COVID-19 testing for employees and contractors.
At 1:20pm: [LON:GFM] Griffin Mining share price was +3p at 47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
