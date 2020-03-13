StockMarketWire.com - The customary enjoyment of tea and biscuits at the end of annual general meetings has become another casualty of the coronavirus, at least at mining company Tertiary Minerals.
The company said its AGM in Cheshire next Thursday will stop immediately following its official business, so there would be no Q&A or refreshments.
Tertiary Minerals encouraged shareholders to vote electronically, or to appoint the chairman as their voting proxy, rather than attend the meeting in person.
'The company is taking these precautionary measures to safeguard its shareholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible,' Tertiary Minerals said.
At 2:54pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
