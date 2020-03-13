FTSE 100 Evraz 227.60 +11.90% Bhp Group 1024.50 +9.01% Ocado Group 1169.25 +8.57% Rio Tinto 3216.75 +8.38% Glencore 136.33 +7.25% Carnival 1136.00 -11.87% Tui AG 356.80 -7.37% Persimmon 2030.50 -5.25% Taylor Wimpey 148.55 -5.17% Jd Sports Fashion 511.70 -4.99% FTSE 250 Finablr 11.10 +146.67% Premier Oil 14.92 +18.18% Cairn Energy 71.18 +16.12% Just Group 61.23 +15.97% Kaz Minerals 301.05 +11.87% Cineworld Group 49.67 -25.87% Capita 34.82 -15.03% National Express Group 238.40 -13.62% Go-Ahead Group 1001.25 -13.09% Sig 31.01 -12.55% FTSE 350 Finablr 11.10 +146.67% Premier Oil 14.92 +18.18% Cairn Energy 71.18 +16.12% Just Group 61.23 +15.97% Evraz 227.60 +11.90% Cineworld Group 49.67 -25.87% Capita 34.82 -15.03% National Express Group 238.40 -13.62% Go-Ahead Group 1001.25 -13.09% Sig 31.01 -12.55% AIM Redx Pharma 14.25 +185.00% G3 Exploration 18.00 +75.61% Lekoil 1.78 +36.66% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.47 +26.67% Firestone Diamonds 0.13 -25.71% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.06 -25.00% Tiziana Life Sciences 57.50 -23.33% Victoria 210.00 -22.22% Plutus Powergen 0.06 -15.38% Overall Market Redx Pharma 14.25 +185.00% Finablr 11.10 +146.67% G3 Exploration 18.00 +75.61% Lekoil 1.78 +36.66% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% Cineworld Group 49.67 -25.87% Firestone Diamonds 0.13 -25.71% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.06 -25.00% Costain Group 59.70 -23.46% Tiziana Life Sciences 57.50 -23.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
