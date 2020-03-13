StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    227.60      +11.90%
Bhp Group                               1024.50       +9.01%
Ocado Group                             1169.25       +8.57%
Rio Tinto                               3216.75       +8.38%
Glencore                                 136.33       +7.25%
Carnival                                1136.00      -11.87%
Tui AG                                   356.80       -7.37%
Persimmon                               2030.50       -5.25%
Taylor Wimpey                            148.55       -5.17%
Jd Sports Fashion                        511.70       -4.99%

FTSE 250
Finablr                                   11.10     +146.67%
Premier Oil                               14.92      +18.18%
Cairn Energy                              71.18      +16.12%
Just Group                                61.23      +15.97%
Kaz Minerals                             301.05      +11.87%
Cineworld Group                           49.67      -25.87%
Capita                                    34.82      -15.03%
National Express Group                   238.40      -13.62%
Go-Ahead Group                          1001.25      -13.09%
Sig                                       31.01      -12.55%

FTSE 350
Finablr                                   11.10     +146.67%
Premier Oil                               14.92      +18.18%
Cairn Energy                              71.18      +16.12%
Just Group                                61.23      +15.97%
Evraz                                    227.60      +11.90%
Cineworld Group                           49.67      -25.87%
Capita                                    34.82      -15.03%
National Express Group                   238.40      -13.62%
Go-Ahead Group                          1001.25      -13.09%
Sig                                       31.01      -12.55%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               14.25     +185.00%
G3 Exploration                            18.00      +75.61%
Lekoil                                     1.78      +36.66%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.47      +26.67%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.13      -25.71%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.06      -25.00%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     57.50      -23.33%
Victoria                                 210.00      -22.22%
Plutus Powergen                            0.06      -15.38%

Overall Market
Redx Pharma                               14.25     +185.00%
Finablr                                   11.10     +146.67%
G3 Exploration                            18.00      +75.61%
Lekoil                                     1.78      +36.66%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
Cineworld Group                           49.67      -25.87%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.13      -25.71%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.06      -25.00%
Costain Group                             59.70      -23.46%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     57.50      -23.33%