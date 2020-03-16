StockMarketWire.com - Rio Tinto said the development of its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia has been slowed by government restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The mining giant said that since January, the movement of goods and people within Mongolia havd been restricted within and across its border.
'Work on the underground project continues, however, progress is being slowed as a result of these measures,' it said.
Access had been restricted for Rio Tinto teams and construction partners to oversee development and provide specialist technical services.
'The full impact of the slowdown on the underground project is unknown at this time and the company will update the market once more information is available,' Rio Tinto said.
'The mine design for the underground project currently remains on track to be completed in the first half of this year, with a definitive estimate to be provided for the development of this world-class orebody in the second half of 2020.'
'Despite the impact of COVID-19, the open pit of the Oyu Tolgoi mine continues to operate and deliver shipments of copper concentrate to its customers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: