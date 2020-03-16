StockMarketWire.com - British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines said it was slashing capacity by around 7.5% in the first quarter, and by at least 75% in April and May, as the spread of Covid-10 continued to hurt travel demand.
The company said, however, it was still not possible to give accurate profit guidance for the full 2020 year given uncertainty over the outbreak's duration. IAGsaid it was taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow.
'We have seen a substantial decline in bookings across our airlines and global network over the past few weeks and we expect demand to remain weak until well into the summer,' chief executive Willie Walsh said.
'In light of the exceptional circumstances facing the aviation industry due to COVID-19, and in particular the developing situation in Spain, it has been decided that Luis Gallego will continue in his role as Iberia chief executive for the next few months to lead the response in Spain,' the company added.
'In the meantime, Willie Walsh will continue to act as Group chief executive and Javier Sanchez will remain in place as Vueling chief executive.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
