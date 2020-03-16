StockMarketWire.com - Online broker Plus500 said it expected its revenue and profitability for the full year to be substantially ahead of current consensus expectations, due to a recent bout of market volatility.
The company said that since it issued a trading update on 28 February, it had continued to see a significantly increased level of customer trading activity.
'Revenue from customer income has been very strong due to the heightened levels of market volatility,' Plus500 said.
'We are at an early stage of the financial year and given the uncertainty regarding the duration of current levels of volatility or the unquantified potential impact from regulatory changes in Australia, it remains difficult to predict the outcome for the full year at this stage.'
'Notwithstanding this, we expect revenue and profitability for the full year to be substantially ahead of current consensus expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
