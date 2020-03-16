StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it had suspended all flights to and from Poland after the Eastern European country imposed travel restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that from 15 March, no foreign citizens would be allowed to enter Poland, while Polish citizens arriving from abroad would be placed in quarantine.
Wizz Air said the Polish travel affected 20% of its capacity.
It said it was too early to tell how big an impact European travel restrictions would have on its financial performance.
However, the company added that its 'ultra-low cost business model and our strong balance sheet with €1.3bn of free cash' provided a 'solid foundation and a significant competitive advantage' in a challenging market.
Wizz Air said it would provide a pre-close year end trading statement ahead of its full-year close period that starts on 1 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
