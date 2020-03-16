StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite said it would operate a reduced programme of summer business in 2020, given the risk of disruption to bookings from the spreading coronavirus.
The company said it had noted that a number of UK universities had suspended some face-to-face teaching in the weeks leading up to Easter.
University campuses, libraries and halls of residence remained open, it added.
Unite said there had been no noticeable impact to date on its sales performance for the 2020/21 academic year.
Reservations were currently running at a rate of 77%, unchanged on-year, and sales to and enquiries from international students remained in line with prior years.
'We now plan to operate a reduced programme of summer business in 2020 given the risk of disruption to bookings,' Unite said.
'The removal of variable costs associated with our summer business will help to mitigate the impact on earnings, which we do not expect to be material.'
Summer business accounted for 3% of rental income in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
