StockMarketWire.com - Kingfisher flagged 'significant' uncertainty ahead, as the home improvement retailer shut stores in France and Spain after governments in both countries ramped up measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Following an announcement by the French government on 14 March to close all non-essential places used by the public, all 221 of Kingfisher's Castorama and Brico Depot stores in France had closed until and including Tuesday 14 April.
All 28 stores in Spain had also closed until and including 29 March, following the government's declaration of a two-week state of emergency, the company said.
Kingfisher said that up to 14 March it had experienced no impact on demand from COVID-19.
In February, group like-for-like sales were up 7.6% and, in the first two weeks of this March up to and including Saturday 14 March, sales continued to be positive, the company said.
'Approximately 25% of our total annual cost of goods sold (COGS) are directly sourced from the Far East,' the company said.
'In China, over 95% of our vendors' factories have reopened, with capacity starting to rebuild,' it added.
'At this moment over 85% of placed orders have a less than 4-week delay against their original schedule. '
'In Italy, while nearly all of our vendor factories remain open to date, uncertainty remains over how goods can be transported from the region.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
