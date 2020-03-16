StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment warned on profit after multiple sports fixtures globally were cancelled or postponed as governments worldwide battle to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
The postponement and cancellation of high attendance sports events would 'obviously have a material impact on the revenue and earnings of the group which, in 2019, generated approximately 78% of its revenues through bets placed on global sporting events,' the company warned.
Flutter said it restrictions remained in place until the end of August - including full suspension of Australian sports and the cancellation of Euro 2020 - its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) would be reduced by around £90m-to-110m.
In a more dire scenario, EBITDA would fall by approximately £30m per month should horse racing be cancelled in certain regions and the company's UK and Irish shops closed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: