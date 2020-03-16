StockMarketWire.com - UK bookmaker Flutter Entertainment warned on profit after multiple sports fixtures globally were cancelled or postponed as governments worldwide battle to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The postponement and cancellation of high attendance sports events by governments worldwide to delay the spread of the COVID-19 virus would 'obviously have a material impact on the revenue and earnings of the group which, in 2019, generated approximately 78% of its revenues through bets placed on global sporting events,' the company warned.

The company estimated that in a scenario where restrictions remain in place until the end of August - including full suspension of Australian sports and the cancellation of Euro 2020 - earnings (EBITDA) for the group would be reduced by approximately £90m to 110m.

In a more dire scenario, EBITDA would fall by approximately £30m per month should horse racing be cancelled in the three regions and the company's UK and Irish shops be closed.




