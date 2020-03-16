StockMarketWire.com - UK bookmaker Flutter Entertainment warned on profit after multiple sports fixtures globally were cancelled or postponed as governments worldwide battle to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
The postponement and cancellation of high attendance sports events by governments worldwide to delay the spread of the COVID-19 virus would 'obviously have a material impact on the revenue and earnings of the group which, in 2019, generated approximately 78% of its revenues through bets placed on global sporting events,' the company warned.
The company estimated that in a scenario where restrictions remain in place until the end of August - including full suspension of Australian sports and the cancellation of Euro 2020 - earnings (EBITDA) for the group would be reduced by approximately £90m to 110m.
In a more dire scenario, EBITDA would fall by approximately £30m per month should horse racing be cancelled in the three regions and the company's UK and Irish shops be closed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: