StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small businesses Toople said it had won to 'major' contracts, with a humanitarian organisation and an underwriting business.
The company also said it was confident of maintaining business continuity in the wake of the coronavirus, given its core offering was a cloud telephony platform that could support all staff in the UK, Poland and Durban.
The two contracts had been won by recently acquired unit DMS and were with 'blue chip organisations'.
The humanitarian organisation had signed a three-year contract for 95 seats and the underwriting business a three-year contact for 83 seats and an ethernet circuit, also on a three-year contract.
'The impact of the COVID-19 virus cannot be underestimated by any business, but the board is confident that our core offering of a cloud telephony platform will ensure business continuity and can act as a solution for other businesses who need speedy solutions to a remote working environment,' chief executive Andy Hollingworth said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
