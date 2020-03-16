StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said it had undertaken further significant cancellations and warned it could ground the majority of its fleet amid travel restrictions imposed by governments to tackle the coronavirus.
Such actions would continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the fleet, the company said.
'European aviation faces a precarious future and there is no guarantee that the European airlines, along with all the benefits it brings for people, the economy and business, will survive what could be a long-term travel freeze and the risks of a slow recovery,' the company warned.
'Whether it does or not will depend significantly on European airlines maintaining access to liquidity, including that enabled by governments across Europe.'
At 8:00am: [LON:EZJ] Easyjet PLC share price was -29.1p at 757.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
