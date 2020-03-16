StockMarketWire.com - Media platform company Future said it was working to address concerns raised by UK competition authorities in order to complete its £140m takeover of TI Media.
'The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation had found that the purchase of TI Media did not raise competition concerns, subject to the sale of three closely competing products,' the company said.
'After completing its initial phase 1 investigation, the CMA found that the two businesses compete closely in photography and football magazines and technology websites,' it added. The relevant titles that TI Media owned in these spaces were WorldSoccer, Amateur Photographer and the technology website Trustedreviews.com.
'Future is in discussion with the CMA on the potential remedies to be offered to mitigate these competition issues with a view to agreeing a basis on which it can close the transaction as soon as practicable,' Future said.
At 8:26am: [LON:FUTR] Future PLC share price was -71.5p at 858.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
