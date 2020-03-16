StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said mining and plant operations at its La Parrilla project in Spain and Regua project in Portugal were continuing, though while abiding by stringent procedures to safeguard staff.
The company said it did not expect Spain's declaration of a national state of emergency to have a direct impact on its operations there, which are more advanced than in Portugal.
'It is a very challenging time for Spain and Portugal and the markets in general,' chairman Michael Masterman said.
'Our priority is the safety and health of our personnel and we have worked hard at both our operational sites in La Parrilla and Regua to implement strong and stringent procedures.'
'Ramp-up operations continue at La Parrilla and mining operations at Regua in compliance with the new state of emergency in both Spain and Portugal.'
'We continue a proactive review of steps to protect our team and in a safe and sensible way continue operations.'
At 8:52am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: