StockMarketWire.com - Temporary event solutions provider Arena Events said it expected results for the 15-month to the end of March, 'broadly' in line with expectations. But the company said it was unable to give any guidance for its new fiscal year due amid uncertainty from the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The impact of cancellations were more limited to smaller events and the tableware part of the business and almost all of the larger events serviced by Arena in February and March had been delivered successfully, the company said.
As a result, the impact on the results for the 15 months to the end of March would 'not be significant and we expect to report results broadly in line with expectations,' it added.
'Given the high level of uncertainty around future events in the current environment we are unable to give any guidance for the 12 month trading period to the end of March 2021. We will provide further market updates as appropriate,' Arena Events said.
At 8:53am: [LON:ARE] Arena Events Group Plc Ord 1p share price was -1.1p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
