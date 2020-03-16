StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said it was putting in place precautions at its Baita Plai development in Romania, while maintaining an implementation programme for the project.
Romania has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
'The company has spent the weekend putting in place all the necessary precautions to adhere to the guidelines being put in place,,' Vast Resources said.
Vast also said it was 'ensuring it maintains the implementation programme to bring Baita Plai into production with minimal disruption in order to meet the timeframe stated in the previous announcement made on 11 March'.
