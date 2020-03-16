StockMarketWire.com - Fashion and homewares retailer Laura Ashely said recent sales were ahead of expectations, but warned that the spread of covid-19 had the potential to 'negatively influence' future trading as a result of reduced footfall.
The company also warned it would have to consider 'all appropriate options' if it was unable to secure funding by the end of March.
MUI Asia continued to consider providing an additional £10m of support to fund the company's proposed turnaround plan, while the company was also in advanced talks with a third-party lender to provide facilities of up to an additional £15m to meet working capital requirements, Laura Ashley said.
During the six weeks to 7 March 2020, total sales were 27.7% ahead of the equivalent period in 2019 and gross profit was 22.2% up on the equivalent period, ahead of management expectations, it added.
