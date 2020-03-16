StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage group RedT Energy said it had agreed to complete a planned merger with Avalon Battery, to create Invinity Energy Systems.
The merger would be accomplished by the issue RedT shares at 1.65p each, valuing Avalon's issued shares at $36.1m (£28.6m).
RedT said it had also placed shares to raise £7.9m to drive Invinity's growth and development, provide working capital and 'take advantage of the substantial opportunity presented by the merger'.
An open offer had also been launched to raise up to £6.3m.
'Despite the most turbulent market conditions in decades, we were able to secure total debt and equity funding of £14.9m, including the conversion of existing Bushveld debt of $5m,' proposed chief executive Larry Zulch, said.
'The support of existing investors and shareholders, especially in these market conditions, is a massive vote of confidence.'
At 9:10am: [LON:RED] RedT Energy PLC share price was +0.25p at 1.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
