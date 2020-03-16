StockMarketWire.com - Sensor system provider Transense Technologies said it had sourced another loan from collaboration partner Bridgestone.
The $1.2m was lent on an interest-free basis, similar to a previous $0.75m loan from Bridgestone.
Last year, the companies forged a collaboration agreement whereby Bridgestone would offers the company's iTrack system exclusively as a mining tyre monitoring system.
At 9:21am: [LON:TRT] Transense Technologies PLC share price was +1p at 52.5p
