StockMarketWire.com - LED system manufacturer ProPhotonix said it was part of a consortium awarded an EU grant to develop reactor solutions for the disinfection of water using LED technologies.
ProPhotonix's award under the grant amounted to €0.5m, subject to the terms and conditions of the grant.
The total grant awarded amongst all participants of the Rewatergy consortium totaled more than €2.1m.
The entire project was expected to be completed within 48 months from inception.
At 9:25am: [LON:PPIX] ProPhotonix Limited DI share price was 0p at 1.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
