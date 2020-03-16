StockMarketWire.com - LED system manufacturer ProPhotonix said it was part of a consortium awarded an EU grant to develop reactor solutions for the disinfection of water using LED technologies.

ProPhotonix's award under the grant amounted to €0.5m, subject to the terms and conditions of the grant.

The total grant awarded amongst all participants of the Rewatergy consortium totaled more than €2.1m.

The entire project was expected to be completed within 48 months from inception.


