StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors maker CAP-XX reported a rise in half-yearly profit after product sales and revenue generated from royalties and licenses significantly increased from the previous year.
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to A$1m from A$1.6m on-year as revenue rose 21% to A$1.9m.
Royalty and license fees climbed to A$0.6m from A$0.4m, due to 'increased activity levels from both Murata and AVX,' the company said.
'Late last year, we announced the acquisition of Murata's supercapacitor production assets. Since then we have completed the necessary capital raising and moved forward with the next stage of this project,' CAP-XX said.
'The project remains on track and within budget and we are confident that the production lines will be recommissioned to start shipments to customers in the first quarter of the next financial year,' it added.
