StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris based company Novacyt said Public Health England had started ordering its coronavirus test.
Orders were initially for eight hospitals, to provide stocks in those locations for four weeks of planned testing.
The total value of the initial purchase was about £1.0m (€1.1m), which the company said was its single largest order to date for the test.
As of 13 Marc, Novacyt said its Primerdesign unit had sold and received orders for over £3.7m (€4.3m) of its CE-Mark and research use only tests, which included the order received from Public Health England.
At 9:55am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +10p at 122.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
