StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    234.15      +15.12%
Rio Tinto                               3226.25       +8.70%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5453.50       +5.89%
Imperial Brands                         1429.10       +5.78%
United Utilities Group                   840.90       +3.33%
Associated British Foods                 741.26      -59.99%
Tui AG                                   252.60      -34.42%
International Consolidated Airlines      272.50      -22.21%
Carnival                                1019.25      -20.93%
Jd Sports Fashion                        427.85      -20.56%

FTSE 250
Premier Oil                               15.39      +21.90%
Pershing Square Holdings                1329.00       +1.92%
Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen      829.00       +1.34%
Just Group                                53.35       +1.04%
Pennon Group                             970.50       +0.34%
Firstgroup                                35.00      -58.75%
Marston's                                 34.18      -44.15%
Restaurant Group                          31.80      -42.70%
National Express Group                   162.30      -41.20%
Capita                                    25.50      -37.77%

FTSE 350
Premier Oil                               15.39      +21.90%
Evraz                                    234.15      +15.12%
Rio Tinto                               3227.00       +8.73%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5453.50       +5.89%
Imperial Brands                         1429.10       +5.78%
Associated British Foods                 741.26      -59.99%
Firstgroup                                35.00      -58.75%
Marston's                                 34.18      -44.15%
Restaurant Group                          31.80      -42.70%
National Express Group                   162.30      -41.20%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               13.50     +170.00%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
Byotrol                                    4.92      +32.97%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              84.00      +31.25%
Feedback                                   0.55      +29.41%
Gfinity                                    0.45      -45.45%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     43.50      -42.00%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        255.50      -39.60%
Everyman Media Group                      77.50      -36.21%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.30      -35.80%

Overall Market
Redx Pharma                               13.50     +170.00%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
Byotrol                                    4.92      +32.97%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              84.00      +31.25%
Feedback                                   0.55      +29.41%
Associated British Foods                 741.26      -59.99%
Firstgroup                                35.00      -58.75%
Countrywide                               92.50      -47.14%
Costain Group                             41.95      -46.22%
Gfinity                                    0.45      -45.45%