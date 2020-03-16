FTSE 100 Evraz 234.15 +15.12% Rio Tinto 3226.25 +8.70% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5453.50 +5.89% Imperial Brands 1429.10 +5.78% United Utilities Group 840.90 +3.33% Associated British Foods 741.26 -59.99% Tui AG 252.60 -34.42% International Consolidated Airlines 272.50 -22.21% Carnival 1019.25 -20.93% Jd Sports Fashion 427.85 -20.56% FTSE 250 Premier Oil 15.39 +21.90% Pershing Square Holdings 1329.00 +1.92% Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen 829.00 +1.34% Just Group 53.35 +1.04% Pennon Group 970.50 +0.34% Firstgroup 35.00 -58.75% Marston's 34.18 -44.15% Restaurant Group 31.80 -42.70% National Express Group 162.30 -41.20% Capita 25.50 -37.77% FTSE 350 Premier Oil 15.39 +21.90% Evraz 234.15 +15.12% Rio Tinto 3227.00 +8.73% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5453.50 +5.89% Imperial Brands 1429.10 +5.78% Associated British Foods 741.26 -59.99% Firstgroup 35.00 -58.75% Marston's 34.18 -44.15% Restaurant Group 31.80 -42.70% National Express Group 162.30 -41.20% AIM Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% Byotrol 4.92 +32.97% Inspiration Healthcare Group 84.00 +31.25% Feedback 0.55 +29.41% Gfinity 0.45 -45.45% Tiziana Life Sciences 43.50 -42.00% Next Fifteen Communications Group 255.50 -39.60% Everyman Media Group 77.50 -36.21% Quadrise Fuels International 1.30 -35.80% Overall Market Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% Byotrol 4.92 +32.97% Inspiration Healthcare Group 84.00 +31.25% Feedback 0.55 +29.41% Associated British Foods 741.26 -59.99% Firstgroup 35.00 -58.75% Countrywide 92.50 -47.14% Costain Group 41.95 -46.22% Gfinity 0.45 -45.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -