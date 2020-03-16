StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation products supplier Volution group reported a rise in first-half profit amid a boost from revenue growth and margin expansion.
For the 6 months ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax profit rose 16.7% to £11.9m on-year as revenue increased 3.4% to £11.8m.
Adjusted operating profit margin grew by 0.7% to 18.3%, led efficiency improvements at its facility in Reading, UK.
Looking ahead, the company said it was hard to forecast the direct impact on its business at this point from the coronavirus outbreak, but said there was clearly potential for adverse impacts on both supply and demand.
'As at the date of this report trading in the second half of the financial year has continued on a similar basis to the first half performance,' it added.
