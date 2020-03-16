StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    238.25      +17.13%
Imperial Brands                         1453.20       +7.56%
Rio Tinto                               3156.25       +6.34%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5453.50       +5.89%
Sainsbury (J)                            179.05       +2.34%
Tui AG                                   252.85      -34.36%
Jd Sports Fashion                        402.15      -25.33%
International Consolidated Airlines      269.55      -23.05%
Easyjet                                  605.70      -23.02%
Taylor Wimpey                            121.75      -22.28%

FTSE 250
Premier Oil                               14.44      +14.38%
Pershing Square Holdings                1319.00       +1.15%
Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen      827.00       +1.10%
Just Group                                52.85       +0.09%
Firstgroup                                38.99      -54.05%
Marston's                                 30.61      -49.98%
Restaurant Group                          28.83      -48.05%
Capita                                    22.80      -44.36%
National Express Group                   159.05      -42.37%

FTSE 350
Evraz                                    238.25      +17.13%
Premier Oil                               14.44      +14.38%
Imperial Brands                         1453.20       +7.56%
Rio Tinto                               3156.25       +6.34%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5453.50       +5.89%
Firstgroup                                38.99      -54.05%
Marston's                                 30.61      -49.98%
Restaurant Group                          28.83      -48.05%
Capita                                    22.80      -44.36%
National Express Group                   159.05      -42.37%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               13.50     +170.00%
Tekcapital                                 6.50      +58.54%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
Byotrol                                    4.99      +34.73%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              84.00      +31.25%
Gfinity                                    0.45      -45.45%
G3 Exploration                             9.08      -45.30%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     43.50      -42.00%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        255.00      -39.72%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.23      -39.26%

Overall Market
Redx Pharma                               13.50     +170.00%
Tekcapital                                 6.50      +58.54%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +36.36%
Byotrol                                    4.99      +34.73%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              84.00      +31.25%
Costain Group                             34.88      -55.28%
Firstgroup                                38.99      -54.05%
Marston's                                 30.61      -49.98%
Restaurant Group                          28.83      -48.05%
Countrywide                               92.98      -46.87%