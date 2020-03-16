FTSE 100 Evraz 238.25 +17.13% Imperial Brands 1453.20 +7.56% Rio Tinto 3156.25 +6.34% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5453.50 +5.89% Sainsbury (J) 179.05 +2.34% Tui AG 252.85 -34.36% Jd Sports Fashion 402.15 -25.33% International Consolidated Airlines 269.55 -23.05% Easyjet 605.70 -23.02% Taylor Wimpey 121.75 -22.28% FTSE 250 Premier Oil 14.44 +14.38% Pershing Square Holdings 1319.00 +1.15% Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Investmen 827.00 +1.10% Just Group 52.85 +0.09% Firstgroup 38.99 -54.05% Marston's 30.61 -49.98% Restaurant Group 28.83 -48.05% Capita 22.80 -44.36% National Express Group 159.05 -42.37% FTSE 350 Evraz 238.25 +17.13% Premier Oil 14.44 +14.38% Imperial Brands 1453.20 +7.56% Rio Tinto 3156.25 +6.34% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5453.50 +5.89% Firstgroup 38.99 -54.05% Marston's 30.61 -49.98% Restaurant Group 28.83 -48.05% Capita 22.80 -44.36% National Express Group 159.05 -42.37% AIM Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Tekcapital 6.50 +58.54% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% Byotrol 4.99 +34.73% Inspiration Healthcare Group 84.00 +31.25% Gfinity 0.45 -45.45% G3 Exploration 9.08 -45.30% Tiziana Life Sciences 43.50 -42.00% Next Fifteen Communications Group 255.00 -39.72% Quadrise Fuels International 1.23 -39.26% Overall Market Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Tekcapital 6.50 +58.54% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +36.36% Byotrol 4.99 +34.73% Inspiration Healthcare Group 84.00 +31.25% Costain Group 34.88 -55.28% Firstgroup 38.99 -54.05% Marston's 30.61 -49.98% Restaurant Group 28.83 -48.05% Countrywide 92.98 -46.87%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -