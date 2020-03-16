StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    242.90      +19.42%
Rio Tinto                               3133.25       +5.57%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1262.25       +4.23%
United Utilities Group                   846.50       +4.02%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5349.00       +3.86%
Tui AG                                   245.25      -36.33%
International Consolidated Airlines      255.25      -27.13%
Jd Sports Fashion                        397.90      -26.12%
M&G                                      111.85      -24.73%
Taylor Wimpey                            122.23      -21.97%

FTSE 250
Premier Oil                               14.39      +13.98%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1065.00       +3.40%
Just Group                                53.88       +2.05%
Pennon Group                             980.30       +1.35%
Marston's                                 26.86      -56.11%
Firstgroup                                41.27      -51.36%
Restaurant Group                          27.87      -49.78%
Investec                                 165.58      -44.40%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      125.83      -41.28%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               13.50     +170.00%
Tekcapital                                 6.00      +46.34%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.04      +45.45%
Byotrol                                    4.81      +30.00%
Inspiration Healthcare Group              83.00      +29.69%
Summit Properties Limited                  0.57      -54.90%
Gfinity                                    0.38      -54.55%
Next Fifteen Communications Group        248.50      -41.25%
GRC International Group                   11.50      -41.03%
G3 Exploration                            10.03      -39.58%

