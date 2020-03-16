FTSE 100 Evraz 242.90 +19.42% Rio Tinto 3133.25 +5.57% Hargreaves Lansdown 1262.25 +4.23% United Utilities Group 846.50 +4.02% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5349.00 +3.86% Tui AG 245.25 -36.33% International Consolidated Airlines 255.25 -27.13% Jd Sports Fashion 397.90 -26.12% M&G 111.85 -24.73% Taylor Wimpey 122.23 -21.97% FTSE 250 Premier Oil 14.39 +13.98% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1065.00 +3.40% Just Group 53.88 +2.05% Pennon Group 980.30 +1.35% Marston's 26.86 -56.11% Firstgroup 41.27 -51.36% Restaurant Group 27.87 -49.78% Investec 165.58 -44.40% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 125.83 -41.28% FTSE 350 Evraz 242.90 +19.42% Premier Oil 14.39 +13.98% Rio Tinto 3133.25 +5.57% Hargreaves Lansdown 1262.25 +4.23% United Utilities Group 846.50 +4.02% Marston's 26.86 -56.11% Firstgroup 41.27 -51.36% Restaurant Group 27.87 -49.78% Investec 165.58 -44.40% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 125.83 -41.28% AIM Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Tekcapital 6.00 +46.34% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +45.45% Byotrol 4.81 +30.00% Inspiration Healthcare Group 83.00 +29.69% Summit Properties Limited 0.57 -54.90% Gfinity 0.38 -54.55% Next Fifteen Communications Group 248.50 -41.25% GRC International Group 11.50 -41.03% G3 Exploration 10.03 -39.58% Overall Market Redx Pharma 13.50 +170.00% Tekcapital 6.00 +46.34% Nu-oil And Gas 0.04 +45.45% Byotrol 4.81 +30.00% Inspiration Healthcare Group 83.00 +29.69% Marston's 26.86 -56.11% Costain Group 34.35 -55.96% Countrywide 77.90 -55.49% Summit Properties Limited 0.57 -54.90% Gfinity 0.38 -54.55%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -