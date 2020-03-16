StockMarketWire.com - African phosphate group Kropz said an appeal hearing against a water use licence for its Elandsfontein project in South Africa had been postponed.
The delay had been ordered by a tribunal as certain parties undergo routine self-quarantine under government guidelines for persons recently arrived from COVID-19 affected regions.
'The hearing will therefore be delayed while the tribunal reviews alternative dates and arrangements,' Kropz said.
'The company will provide an update when further information is available.'
Kropz also said that it remained in talks with BNP Paribas after it defaulted on a loan.
'The company and Kropz Elandsfontein remain in ongoing constructive dialogue with BNP Paribas to remedy the breach and confirm that no capital repayments are due under the current BNP Paribas facility until 30 September 2020,' it said.
At 1:22pm: [LON:KRPZ] share price was -1p at 9.5p
