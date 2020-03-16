StockMarketWire.com - Neuroscience data analytics company Ixico said it had won a contract from Vaccinex to support the latter's trial of pepinemab, a potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The arrangement would build on the company's existing contract to support Vaccinex's study of pepinemab in a Huntington's disease trial.
At 1:25pm: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was -4.5p at 49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
