StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Inspiration Healthcare said it had received a £1.25m order from the UK National Health Service for the immediate supply of ventilators to combat the coronavirus.
The order would be satisfied in the coming weeks and was for ventilators typically for use on adults in transport.
Inspiration Healthcare said it was the single largest order it had ever received.
'We are very pleased to have received this large order which is by far the largest single order we have ever had,' chief executive Neil Campbell said.
'Equally, we are pleased to have been able to be engaged with the DHSC regarding the UK's preparedness planning against Covid-19.'
'However, we are only too aware of the fast changing nature of governmental controls being put in place around the world in response to the spread of the virus and whilst we are working with our US supplier to achieve delivery as soon as possible we recognise that this may be subject to a number of factors which are outside of our control.'
'Given this, and that we are at an early stage in the financial year, we remain cautious of how these factors may affect the markets in which we operate.'
At 1:34pm: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +16p at 80p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
