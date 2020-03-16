StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Altyn said it had received deliver of more mining equipment at its Sekisovskoye gold project Kazakhstan and that production there was gradually increasing.
Major items delivered so far in 2020 included a front-end loader, dump truck and material handling trucks.
More equipment was expected to be delivered in May, including drilling rigs.
'With the current equipment now on site production has been steadily increasing with a monthly run rate of 29,000 tonnes being achieved in February,' Altyn said.
That marked a large increase from the 10,185 tonnes produce a year earlier.
Production was budgeted to further increase once the second batch of equipment is received in May, with management targeting a run rate of 45,000 tonnes per month in the fourth quarter of 2020.
At 1:40pm: [LON:ALTN] Altyn Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.16p at 0.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
