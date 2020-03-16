StockMarketWire.com - African focused gold miner GoldStone Resources said it had raised up to $4.3m (£3.4m) from new and existing investors.
The capital would finance the advancement of the company's Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana into production.
The funding included the issue of unsecured bond notes and warrants, to investors including Asian Investment Management Services, Paracale Gold and BCM Investments.
At 1:44pm: [LON:GRL] GoldStone Resources Ltd share price was -0.15p at 2.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
