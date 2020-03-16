StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Jersey Oil & Gas said it had established and would lead a joint study effort to evaluate the development of the Greater Buchan prospect in the North Sea.
The Greater Buchan Area had more than 200m barrels of oil equivalent of discovered oil and gas.
Neighbouring field operators were participating in a joint integrated studies agreement that would undertake technical and commercial evaluation work.
A key objective was to establish whether a collaborative development would lead to a reduction in development costs and an increase in value for all participants in a new production hub in the area.
At 1:54pm: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was 0p at 57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: