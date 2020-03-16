StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it had signed an exclusive agreement with video game developer Codemasters for an upcoming 2020 title that it didn't name.
The agreement was the third between Codemasters and Bidstck, which had already provided its technology for the games DiRT Rally 2.0 and GRID.
'We are continuing to focus on adding new inventory to our portfolio which we can then make available to the global advertising agencies we are dealing with,' Bidstack chief executive James Draper said.
'We are confident of making further announcements in this regard during the course of this year.'
At 1:58pm: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was -0.62p at 3.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
