StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival warned it expected to post a full-year net loss and said the fast-spreading coronavirus was also having a 'material negative impact' on its liquidity.
The company said it had borrowed around $3bn under an existing facility agreement for a six-month period, meaning the facility had been fully drawn down.
The funds, it said, would preserve financial flexibility in the wake of the coronvirus outbreak and be available for working capital, general corporate or other purposes.
'The corporation is taking additional actions to improve its liquidity, including capital expenditure and expense reductions, and pursuing additional financing,' Carnival said.
'Given the uncertainty of the situation, the corporation is currently unable to provide an earnings forecast, however we expect results of operations for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 to result in a net loss.'
Carnival has implemented a temporary pause of all of its global fleet cruise operations.
At 2:52pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -14.75p at 1146.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
