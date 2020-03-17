StockMarketWire.com - Software and IT services company Softcat reported a 19% rise in first-half profit, as it expanded the size of its customer base.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December increased to £40.5m, up from £34.0m on-year.
Revenue climbed 21% to 524.1m as the company added 4.2% more customers, while boosting average gross profit per customer 12%.
Softcat declared an interim dividend of 5.4p per share, up 20% on-year.
Turning to its outlook, the company said the second half of its financial year had started well, with no material impact from the spreading coronavirus.
Softcat, however, acknowledged the disease crisis created uncertainty for the remainder of its financial year.
'We are pleased with the strong performance in the first half as we continue to drive share gains in a healthy market,' chief executive Graeme Watt said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: