StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mondi said it had appointed Philip Yea as its new chairman.

Yea was a previous chief executive of 3i and once finance director of Diageo, among other senior positions.

He would replace outgoing chairman David Williams at the company's annual general meeting, scheduled for 7 May.

Yea had also held a number of non-executive roles, including senior independent director of Vodafone and Computacenter.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com