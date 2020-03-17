StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Weir said chairman Charles Berry was continuing a leave of absense on health grounds, but was expected to return to work in the 'next few weeks'.
Weir noted that Berry had stepped down from the board of energy utility company Centrica.
'Charles continues his leave of absence on health grounds from the board of Weir,' the company said.
'We currently anticipate welcoming Charles back to Weir within the next few weeks and will provide an update as necessary.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
