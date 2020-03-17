StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its lung cancer drug in combination with chemotherapies confirmed a clinically meaningful improvement in survival rates for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.
But a second immunotherapy added to the lung cancer drug had failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in survival, the company said.
The second experimental arm added tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody, to the lung cancer drug, Imfinzi, and standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapies, but did not 'meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in this analysis,' the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
